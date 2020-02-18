Dewi Parry, 29, a member of Betws-yn-Rhos Young Farmers’ Club for 12 years, was elected as the national Chairman of the Federation at the Council meeting on 16 February at the Quality Hotel in Coventry. Supporting Dewi in his role will be two newly elected Vice Chairmen Rachel Goldie from Yorkshire and Edward Dungait from Northumberland.

Dewi, an Assistant Manager at builders’ merchant CL Jones in Llanrwst, was the Vice Chairman of Council in 2019-20 before being elected to the leading role. He has also been an active member of Clwyd Federation of Young Farmers Clubs’ and the NFYFC’s Board of Management. During his time as Vice Chairman, he has participated in meetings and events to help shape NFYFC’s new strategy.

In January, key figures from across the organisation joined together to help progress NFYFC’s strategic plan. This event, coupled with the feedback from clubs and counties who took part in Vision:2023 club sessions in 2019, has helped to form a more focused plan of action for the 88 year old Federation.

Digitalisation features high on the agenda for change as well as clearer guidance on the role of the national body, county federations and clubs.

NFYFC’s Chairman of Council Dewi Parry said:

“YFC is an amazing organisation, and its 598 clubs make such a positive impact on the lives of so many rural young people across England and Wales.

“I’m excited about the changes we have been discussing for the Federation’s future and delighted to be at the helm during a year when they will start to be introduced. British agriculture is facing unprecedented change, as we are too, as a nation, following our departure from the EU. It feels only right that NFYFC is also making a transformation.

“The organisation has meant so much to so many over the last 88 years and we now need to ensure it remains relevant for future generations. Listening to YFC members, it’s clear what is needed from our organisation to ensure we retain its strong position in the hearts and minds of our rural communities.”

Dewi and his two Vice Chairmen will be responsible for leading the Federation’s Council and ensuring its members continue to develop their local clubs and enhance the image of YFC.