2020-02-18
Year of Change for Young Farmers
The new Chairman of leading rural youth organisation The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) is promising a year of change as the organisation develops a new strategy to meet the needs of rural young people today.
Dewi Parry, 29, a member of Betws-yn-Rhos Young Farmers’ Club for 12 years, was elected as the national Chairman of the Federation at the Council meeting on 16 February at the Quality Hotel in Coventry. Supporting Dewi in his role will be two newly elected Vice Chairmen Rachel Goldie from Yorkshire and Edward Dungait from Northumberland.
Dewi, an Assistant Manager at builders’ merchant CL Jones in Llanrwst, was the Vice Chairman of Council in 2019-20 before being elected to the leading role. He has also been an active member of Clwyd Federation of Young Farmers Clubs’ and the NFYFC’s Board of Management. During his time as Vice Chairman, he has participated in meetings and events to help shape NFYFC’s new strategy.
In January, key figures from across the organisation joined together to help progress NFYFC’s strategic plan. This event, coupled with the feedback from clubs and counties who took part in Vision:2023 club sessions in 2019, has helped to form a more focused plan of action for the 88 year old Federation.
Digitalisation features high on the agenda for change as well as clearer guidance on the role of the national body, county federations and clubs.
NFYFC’s Chairman of Council Dewi Parry said:
“YFC is an amazing organisation, and its 598 clubs make such a positive impact on the lives of so many rural young people across England and Wales.
“I’m excited about the changes we have been discussing for the Federation’s future and delighted to be at the helm during a year when they will start to be introduced. British agriculture is facing unprecedented change, as we are too, as a nation, following our departure from the EU. It feels only right that NFYFC is also making a transformation.
“The organisation has meant so much to so many over the last 88 years and we now need to ensure it remains relevant for future generations. Listening to YFC members, it’s clear what is needed from our organisation to ensure we retain its strong position in the hearts and minds of our rural communities.”
Dewi and his two Vice Chairmen will be responsible for leading the Federation’s Council and ensuring its members continue to develop their local clubs and enhance the image of YFC.
More than 100 members gathered in Coventry over the weekend to pass motions that affect the running of the organisation and to elect the new officers of NFYFC’s Council. Five steering groups represent the views of the members and include: Competitions; Events and Marketing; Personal Development, Agriculture and Rural Issues and the Youth Forum.
The National Council is made up of 63 members, associate members and co-options from across England and Wales and is elected by YFC members to represent their views.
Through steering groups, the National Council also decide and shape the programmes of work at NFYFC - planning events, competitions, projects and training for members.
Steering Group elections:
Agricultural and Rural Issues Steering Group: George Baxter, Cambridgeshire, Vice Chairman Tom Pope, Somerset
Competitions Steering Group: Grace Millbank, Northamptonshire, Vice Chairman Katie Sanderson, County Durham
Events and Marketing Steering Group: Lucy Stowell, Norfolk, Vice Chairman Sarah Emmett
Personal Development Steering Group: Steph Watkins, Gloucestershire, Vice Chairman Polly Baines, Staffordshire
Youth Forum: Ruth Cooper from Lowick YFC, Cumbria, Vice Chairman Richard Jeyes, Warwickshire