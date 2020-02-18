The ceremony was attended by 100 guests from the agriculture industry, including Clive and Sylvia Richards, whose charity donated £150,000 towards the project, and David Owen, Chief Executive of the GFirst Local Enterprise Partnership, which provided £1 million in match funding.

The Hartpury Agri-Tech Centre is a unique complex of purpose-built facilities enabling farmers, Hartpury students and organisations involved in agriculture to enjoy easy and comprehensive access to the latest commercial technology.

The state-of-the-art facility, based at Hartpury University and Hartpury College, showcases the production, welfare and financial improvements that smart farming technology can bring to farmers and producers, to further increase their overall farm performance and productivity.

Minette Batters said:

“I think the Hartpury Agri-Tech Centre is absolutely brilliant and what’s been done here is phenomenal.

“This is all about empowering Gloucestershire farmers, both young and old, with access to new skills and technology.

“It is really important that as an industry we continue to upskill and push ourselves forward.

“The Hartpury Agri-Tech Centre offers farmers a great opportunity to access the latest commercial technology and explore how they can embrace innovation on their farm.

“As our industry aims to become more productive and sustainable, access to new technology will be absolutely crucial.”

Minette Batters and Russell Marchant, the Vice-Chancellor of Hartpury University and Principal of Hartpury College, unveiled a plaque to commemorate the official opening of the Hartpury Agri-Tech Centre.

Russell Marchant said:

“Technology offers farming enormous benefits but we have to fully engage with it – that is where our new Agri-Tech Centre comes in.

“It aims not only to educate young students but also, crucially, provide the right environment for industry to come and see technology in action, to get the overalls on and have a hands-on experience of making it work. To try before you buy!