Rebecca Ruck Keene, head of rural services for the South Central region at leading property consultancy Fisher German, made the comments after the case of deceased farmer Thomas Gill, who owned a small farm in Lancashire.

Although he was very active on the farm in the past, in later life Mr Gill did not own any animals and allowed neighbouring farmers to graze their livestock on his land – although he still checked on the livestock every day and helped maintain the land.

When he died, his executors claimed Agriculture Property Relief (APR), paid to working farms, and Business Property Relief (BPR), paid to working businesses that are not simply ‘investments’.

But HMRC initially refused both APR and BPR on the property as they argued Mr Gill was not using the farm for agriculture and that it was an investment rather than a working business.

However, at a First-Tier Tribunal, a judge ruled the property was in fact eligible for APR and BPR, as the farming activity on Mr Gill’s farm was enough to qualify for APR, and the activity on the farm implied it was much more than simply an ‘investment’.

In the wake of this tribunal, Rebecca has advised farmers to be as active as possible on their farms, and keep evidence of any kind of grazing activities to make it clear to HMRC that their farm is still being used.