2020-02-14
Annual Farm Attractions Awards Winners Announced
Shining a spotlight on farm parks, rural attractions and trade businesses all over the UK, winners in the 2020 NFAN Awards were announced on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at Doncaster Racecourse.
With more than 300 delegates in attendance, the NFAN Awards showcase the best in the industry and is classed as the Farm Attraction ‘Oscars’. This year’s glittering awards were part of the three-day annual conference in Yorkshire and were hosted by TV presenter and journalist Christa Ackroyd.
The winner of the Large Farm Attraction of the Year (over 75,000 visitors pa) sponsored by Marsh & Co and AXA XL Insurance was Cannon Hall Farm from South Yorkshire. The winner of the Small Farm Attraction of the Year (under 75,000 visitors pa) sponsored by David Taylor Design went to Little Owl Farm Park in Worcestershire.
Other winners on the night were 4 Kingdoms Adventure Farm from Berkshire which won the Innovation Award sponsored by Play Area Hygiene Services, Air Bouncers from Ireland which won Best Trade Supplier Award sponsored by National Farm Attractions Network, Mead Open Farm from Bedfordshire which won Best Food & Beverage sponsored by Booker Wholesale, Cannon Hall Farm from South Yorkshire which won Best Digital Presence sponsored by DigiTickets, Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm from North Yorkshire which won Best in Education sponsored by National Farm Attractions Network and Rhian McIntosh from Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Bristol who won the Day Maker Award sponsored by Playscheme.
Richard Powell, NFAN chairman said, “Over 20 million visits a year are made to UK farm attractions and the annual awards celebrate the best farm parks in the UK. I’d like to congratulate all the winners, highly commended and finalists.”
NFAN AWARDS 2020 – Full list of sponsors and recipients:
Jim Keetch Farm Attraction of the Year Award (Over 75,000 visitors)
Sponsored by Marsh & Co and AXA XL insurance
Winner – Cannon Hall Farm, South Yorkshire
Highly Commended – York Maze, Yorkshire
Finalists – Bocketts Farm Park, Surrey; Cotswold Farm Park, Gloucestershire
Jim Keetch Farm Attraction of the Year Award (Under 75,000 visitors)
Sponsored by David Taylor Design
Winner – Little Owl Farm Park, Worcestershire
Highly Commended – Wynford Farm Park, Aberdeenshire
Finalists – Hall Farm Park, Lincolnshire; Thornton Hall, Yorkshire
Innovation Award
Sponsored by Play Area Hygiene Services
Winner – 4 Kingdoms Adventure Farm, Berkshire
Highly Commended – Heads of Ayr, Ayr
Finalists – Web Adventure Park, Yorkshire; Pennywell Farm, Devon
Best Trade Supplier
Sponsored by NFAN
Winner – Air Bouncers, Ireland
Highly Commended – David Taylor Design, Cornwall
Finalists – Timberplay, South Yorkshire; Teddy Mountain, Devon
Best Food and Beverage AwardSponsored by Booker Wholesale
Winner – Mead Open Farm, Bedfordshire
Highly Commended – Fishers Adventure Farm Park, West Sussex
Finalists – Walby Farm Park, Cumbria ; Odds Farm Park, Buckinghamshire
Best in Education
Sponsored by NFAN
Winner – Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm, North Yorkshire
Highly Commended – Wynford Farm Park, Aberdeenshire
Finalists – Hall Hill Farm, Durham; Longdown Activity Farm, Southampton
Best Digital Presence
Sponsored by Digitickets
Winner – Cannon Hall Farm, South Yorkshire
Highly Commended – Mead Open Farm, Bedfordshire
Finalists – National Forest Adventure Farm, Staffordshire ; Odds Farm Park, Buckinghamshire
Day Maker Award
Sponsored by Playscheme
Winner – Rhian McIntosh – Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, Bristol
Highly Commended – Jennifer Neil – Wynford Farm Park, Aberdeenshire
Finalists – Mick Smith – Web Adventure Park, Yorkshire ; John Melnyk – 4 Kingdoms Adventure Farm, Berkshire; Martin Ruffle – Bocketts