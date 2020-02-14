With more than 300 delegates in attendance, the NFAN Awards showcase the best in the industry and is classed as the Farm Attraction ‘Oscars’. This year’s glittering awards were part of the three-day annual conference in Yorkshire and were hosted by TV presenter and journalist Christa Ackroyd.

The winner of the Large Farm Attraction of the Year (over 75,000 visitors pa) sponsored by Marsh & Co and AXA XL Insurance was Cannon Hall Farm from South Yorkshire. The winner of the Small Farm Attraction of the Year (under 75,000 visitors pa) sponsored by David Taylor Design went to Little Owl Farm Park in Worcestershire.

Other winners on the night were 4 Kingdoms Adventure Farm from Berkshire which won the Innovation Award sponsored by Play Area Hygiene Services, Air Bouncers from Ireland which won Best Trade Supplier Award sponsored by National Farm Attractions Network, Mead Open Farm from Bedfordshire which won Best Food & Beverage sponsored by Booker Wholesale, Cannon Hall Farm from South Yorkshire which won Best Digital Presence sponsored by DigiTickets, Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm from North Yorkshire which won Best in Education sponsored by National Farm Attractions Network and Rhian McIntosh from Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Bristol who won the Day Maker Award sponsored by Playscheme.

Richard Powell, NFAN chairman said, “Over 20 million visits a year are made to UK farm attractions and the annual awards celebrate the best farm parks in the UK. I’d like to congratulate all the winners, highly commended and finalists.”

NFAN AWARDS 2020 – Full list of sponsors and recipients:

Jim Keetch Farm Attraction of the Year Award (Over 75,000 visitors)

Sponsored by Marsh & Co and AXA XL insurance

Winner – Cannon Hall Farm, South Yorkshire

Highly Commended – York Maze, Yorkshire

Finalists – Bocketts Farm Park, Surrey; Cotswold Farm Park, Gloucestershire

Jim Keetch Farm Attraction of the Year Award (Under 75,000 visitors)

Sponsored by David Taylor Design

Winner – Little Owl Farm Park, Worcestershire

Highly Commended – Wynford Farm Park, Aberdeenshire

Finalists – Hall Farm Park, Lincolnshire; Thornton Hall, Yorkshire