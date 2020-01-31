Speaking at the lunchtime seminar slot at Ripon Farm Services annual New Year Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, she explained the benefits of using a belt merger over conventional raking and provided an overview of the more innovative bale wrapping technology that offers cost savings, greater operational efficiency and improved forage quality.

KUHN’s Merge Maxx 950 belt merger, on show at the event, was the initial focal point in the seminar, this machine offering a viable alternative to a four-rotor grass rake. With two adjustable, variable width and bi-directional merger belts, the Merge Maxx offers a maximum grass pick-up width of 9.50 metres. The bi-directional design also provides multiple windrow delivery options: forage can be delivered into a single central windrow, a single lateral windrow (left or right side), two lateral windrows (one either side) or a central and left or right lateral windrow.

“Operational efficiency is a big factor with the belt merger, such is its capacity and flexibility,” said Ms Calcutt, “but there are also significant advantages in terms of forage quality.

“Auto-regulating rollers at the front and side of the pick-up unit self-adjust their position according to crop thickness. These in turn pass a consistent and constant supply of forage to the merger belts, thus enabling the machine to produce a uniform, airy and faster-drying windrow which makes it easier for the subsequent baler or chopper to collect large volumes of material: for forage harvesters this can equate to a 2-3 km/hr increase in forward operating speed.

“The Merge Maxx is also designed to collect a clean crop with minimal impurities, with this being controlled by three key design elements: articulated pick-up skids, powerful lift-control springs, and pivot points which provide vertical and angled ground clearance. As well as ensuring good forage quality, less debris within the swathe also translates to less time and money spent on replacing blades and other working parts on the forage harvester or baler.

“The Merge Maxx can handle a variety of materials, including the most delicate forage crops as well as straw, and always preserves the full nutritional value of the harvest.”

Katie Calcutt went on to cover bale wrapping, pointing to available technology that has the potential to improve forage quality and increase the efficiency of operations.