The Agriculture Bill, which has now been introduced to Parliament, promises to incentivise farmers and landowners to do more protect the soil, recognising the need to regenerate it for future generations.

Leading property consultancy Fisher German, in partnership with agronomists Indigro, has already developed a new ‘soils matrix’ to make it far easier for farmers to assess their soil’s health.

The matrix assesses several factors relating to soil quality and combines them into a simple score. The higher the score, the better the soil.

Factors which affect soil quality, such as soil type, drainage, pH and levels of elements like magnesium and potassium are all considered when calculating the score.

Fisher German can use the matrix to advise farmers on what can be done to improve the soil’s quality, and whether the treatment needed would be cost-effective.

Robert Knight, Senior Associate at Fisher German, was very pleased the government had recognised the importance of soil quality in the Agriculture Bill.

He said:

“Farmers and landowners now have more reasons than ever to improve their soil quality – not only to improve their productivity and help the environment, but to implement good practice to maximise opportunity to receive future grants from the government too.

“Fisher German is ahead of the curve in this regard – we have already been helping farmers improve their soil through the use of our soils matrix before the Bill was introduced to Parliament.