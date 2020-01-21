|
2020-01-21
Does England have some of the most Polluted Rivers in Europe?
Thirty years ago English rivers were practically open sewers. Now there are otters in every English county, but a report published in The Times alleged that England’s waterways are still among the most polluted in Europe.
MD of Fosse Liquitrol, Miles Hillmann, spoke to Helen Wakeham, Deputy Director for Water Quality, Groundwater and Land Contamination at the Environment Agency, to find out why and how it is being tackled.
“I do not contest the numbers, but I really do contest the analysis,” said Ms Wakeham.
“86% of our waters do fall short of the EU standard which is called “good ecological status,” she admits. “And that is because (achieving this standard) requires every aspect of water quality to be near natural condition. But that is really very difficult to achieve in European industrialised countries. We are on a par (with other industrialised countries).
“Our rivers have improved substantially in the last 30 years and now 97% of our bathing beaches pass the European standards, compared to less than 50% in 1996. But we do now know a lot more about our water environment than we did 30 years ago, and we can now detect substances, like pesticides. There is a bigger job to do.”
So, where are the problems coming from?
“Pollution can arise from anywhere, from any business, farm, municipal or domestic source but the biggest culprits for water pollution are sewage and slurry from the water industry and agriculture,” Ms Wakeham explained.
“Oil is the second most common pollutant in the water environment. Oil is easy to identify on a watercourse but sometimes hard to trace to the premises causing the pollution due to the fact that a small amount of oil travels quickly and is visible for a long distance.
“Contaminated water from businesses or quarries is third in the list of most common pollutants. The contaminated water usually enters the water environment through clean surface water drains. Either dirty activities are carried out close to surface water drains or spills and waste materials are washed into the water environment through surface water drains as an incorrect waste disposal route.”
Although the Environment Agency takes 90,000 water quality samples a year and analyses them against more than 1 million factors, this isn’t usually what alerts the EA to a pollution incident.
“From the biggest industries we expect self-reporting,” explained Ms Wakeham. “For other incidents (we find out about them from) many sources including the incident help line and reports by members of the public and anglers.”
And what does the Environment Agency believe is the solution?
Ms Wakeham commented:
“We need a partnership, as we achieved in tackling bathing water standards, of water industry investment, local communities, people walking their dogs, chambers of commerce – everybody in those coastal communities worked together to get clean bathing beaches because they all saw the need.”
“The best example is the catchment partnership. We will provide our monitoring, data and our water quality planning and we will regulate the businesses in that catchment. It is often Rivers Trusts who are better placed to work with other local groups to tackle the problem.
“In other examples like the coal mining legacy, the EA does have a big role. We work with the Coal Authority and with DEFRA to invest public money into cleaning up the legacy of metal and coal mining”.
While the state of the environment is frequently hitting the news headlines at the moment, is it something that businesses are taking seriously enough?
“It’s a perennial problem. The easiest way to articulate it is carrot and stick. The stick is fines,” Ms Wakeham explained.
“(And) in 2015 the sentencing guidelines changed. They are now related to the turnover of the company. . . a couple of years ago Thames Water was fined more than £20 million for pollution.”
“The carrot is the reputational risk for companies. The public interest in the environment is ever expanding so we see that when something goes wrong, companies are in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.”
A new initiative, the Water Pollution Prevention Awards, launched by the British Safety Industry Federation (BSIF) to reward companies with a good record in this area has been welcomed by Ms Wakeham. “The Water Pollution Prevention Awards are a great idea in providing recognition,” she added. “The more that industry can be proactive and recognise good practice, the better.”
With EU standards being seemingly impossible to meet and wildlife flourishing in our waterways, perhaps England can feel proud of its rivers after all; or at least not too disheartened. But more can always be done, and recognition for companies dedicating resources to this important area is essential. When the winners of the Water Pollution Prevention Awards are announced later this year, we will see some excellent examples to celebrate.