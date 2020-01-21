MD of Fosse Liquitrol, Miles Hillmann, spoke to Helen Wakeham, Deputy Director for Water Quality, Groundwater and Land Contamination at the Environment Agency, to find out why and how it is being tackled.

“I do not contest the numbers, but I really do contest the analysis,” said Ms Wakeham.

“86% of our waters do fall short of the EU standard which is called “good ecological status,” she admits. “And that is because (achieving this standard) requires every aspect of water quality to be near natural condition. But that is really very difficult to achieve in European industrialised countries. We are on a par (with other industrialised countries).

“Our rivers have improved substantially in the last 30 years and now 97% of our bathing beaches pass the European standards, compared to less than 50% in 1996. But we do now know a lot more about our water environment than we did 30 years ago, and we can now detect substances, like pesticides. There is a bigger job to do.”

So, where are the problems coming from?

“Pollution can arise from anywhere, from any business, farm, municipal or domestic source but the biggest culprits for water pollution are sewage and slurry from the water industry and agriculture,” Ms Wakeham explained.

“Oil is the second most common pollutant in the water environment. Oil is easy to identify on a watercourse but sometimes hard to trace to the premises causing the pollution due to the fact that a small amount of oil travels quickly and is visible for a long distance.

“Contaminated water from businesses or quarries is third in the list of most common pollutants. The contaminated water usually enters the water environment through clean surface water drains. Either dirty activities are carried out close to surface water drains or spills and waste materials are washed into the water environment through surface water drains as an incorrect waste disposal route.”

Although the Environment Agency takes 90,000 water quality samples a year and analyses them against more than 1 million factors, this isn’t usually what alerts the EA to a pollution incident.

“From the biggest industries we expect self-reporting,” explained Ms Wakeham. “For other incidents (we find out about them from) many sources including the incident help line and reports by members of the public and anglers.”

And what does the Environment Agency believe is the solution?

Ms Wakeham commented:

“We need a partnership, as we achieved in tackling bathing water standards, of water industry investment, local communities, people walking their dogs, chambers of commerce – everybody in those coastal communities worked together to get clean bathing beaches because they all saw the need.”