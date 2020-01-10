The North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership has been awarded over £2million of National Lottery funding to support the £3.4million Fellfoot Forward Landscape Partnership Scheme.

The scheme focuses on the fellside and valley landscapes between Hallbankgate and Melmerby. The area covered by the project includes a large section of the Cumbrian part of the North Pennines AONB, but also brings in the villages and settlements of the lowland area, to the east of the River Eden. It will bring together management and restoration of habitats such as woodland, peatland and grasslands, with community archaeology, conservation of historic buildings, community arts and education.

Scheme manager, Fiona Knox, said:

“We’ve worked with local communities and our partner organisations throughout the development of this project and we’re looking forward to continuing this when we start work on the ground. There will be a strong emphasis on community-led activity and public participation throughout Fellfoot Forward.

“By the time the scheme ends in 2024, we will have a more resilient landscape, where vibrant communities are better equipped to protect and celebrate their own particular Eden. We’d like to thank National Lottery players who have made this project possible.”

Local resident and Chair of the scheme’s advisory group, Tom Speight, who has been involved from the beginning said:

"This is a fantastic opportunity for people like me, who live in this very special and relatively underdeveloped corner of the AONB, to help my community dig deeper into our heritage and landscape. Hopefully it will empower us to research, share and learn together, and draw on the expertise from professionals to help us to do that - and the potential for real legacy is huge."

Fellfoot Forward will have a strong emphasis on habitat and species conservation, focusing on the plants and wildlife that help to make this area special.