It follows a fact-finding mission to Sweden, where approximately 10 per cent of the oilseed rape area is grown organically.

Canola is a potentially high-value break crop. There is demand for the oil for specialist livestock such as hens, while the high-protein meal is valuable as a ruminant feed.

Scotland’s Rural College is leading the Scottish Organic Canola (SCOCAN) project with a £30,000 grant from the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF).

The project, in turn, follows on from a Rural Innovation Support Service (RISS) group. The initiative was originated by Norvite with a view to expanding the activities at its NEOS crushing plant facility in Aberdeenshire.

The animal feed company now has certification which allows its crushing facilities to be used for oil that can be sold for human use, with Germany among the main target markets.

Led by Dr Robin Walker and the research team at SRUC’s Aberdeen campus, the project will primarily be driven by farmers using a number of approaches, some based around the Swedish model, which included best options for establishing and fertilising the crop, as well as precision weed control.

Dr Walker said:

“The securing of the KTIF funding provides a great opportunity to help facilitate and maintain a good dialogue between the various farmers and advisors who have taken on growing this novel organic crop, as well as other parties along the production and marketing chain interested in making this innovative crop a success.

“The project has provided a route for a more participative steer on what should be investigated within the demonstrations on the pilot farms as well as providing a number of opportunities to highlight the crop and the information derived from the SCOCAN project to the wider public.”

With guidance from agronomist Andy Cheetham from Ceres Agri Services, large plots of oilseed rape have been planted on five farms across the north east of Scotland: one in Moray, three in Aberdeenshire and one in Angus.