Phil Vickery, the former England star - and winner of Celebrity Masterchef - was shown round the school by the Brymore boys and spoke to staff and guests before unveiling a plaque.

Mr Vickery's nephew, Ethan, attends Brymore, and the rugby star said he had seen how the school had given him a sense of belonging and purpose during his education.

Phil spoke of his ties to the farming community, having grown up on a dairy farm and remains a qualified cattle inseminator, and how he still feels close to his roots. Even mentioning how the schools’ 1 acre walled garden bought back happy memories of his grandfather’s own garden from his youth – a nod to the holistic approach to land based that Brymore teaches.

"I think it is fantastic the boys here have access to a facility like this - not everyone thrives in a purely academic background so it is important we give our young people a variety of opportunities," Phil said.

"Having been shown around today, having been greeted with welcoming handshakes and smiles by all the boys, and knowing the effect this school has had on Ethan, I will leave here today feeling inspired."

The new building gained funding from the Department For Education, and an additional £100,000 from the Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust will assist with an additional purpose built farm building the school is hopeful can be erected soon.