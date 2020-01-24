The Committee has published a report on a petition submitted by Animal Aid, which collected 1,066 signatures. This stated:

“We call on the National Assembly to urge the Welsh Government to introduce mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses to help vets with better regulation and monitoring, to provide footage for training and retraining, to deter some of the animal welfare abuses filmed by Animal Aid, and to provide evidence for prosecutions should they be necessary.”

Following detailed scrutiny of the issue, the Committee disagreed with the Welsh Government’s position that compulsory CCTV should be considered only if a purely voluntary approach fell short.

According to the Welsh Government, there are 24 slaughterhouses in Wales, but 14 do not currently have CCTV installed. The Welsh Government has made funding for the installation of CCTV equipment available, but the Committee believes that making such arrangements mandatory would be significantly more effective in ensuring that animal welfare standards are upheld in all premises.

Moves have already taken place towards making CCTV mandatory in England and Scotland.

In Wales, undercover filming carried out during 2019 showed multiple examples of poor treatment of animals at a slaughterhouse near Wrexham. The footage included sheep dragged along by their throats, pulled by their ears or legs, and even evidence of workers slaughtering animals without adequately stunning them first. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is investigating.

Separately, the Committee received another petition calling for “Adequate funding to protect the welfare of farm animals in Welsh slaughterhouses”.

The Welsh Government provides the FSA with funding to support them to deliver animal welfare inspections and enforcement.

However, evidence received by the Committee showed that the Welsh Government only allocated £32,000 of funding in 2019/20, and as little as £7,400 in one previous year (2016/17).

The Committee has recommended that the Welsh Government provide a sufficient level of funding to carry out effective animal welfare checks at slaughterhouses in Wales, including for the monitoring and enforcement of CCTV footage.