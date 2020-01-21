For over 25 years research at the Allerton Project demonstration farm has driven the understanding of soil health and practical steps that could improve it on a national level, but widespread success has always been dependent on a policy commitment to these aims. This announcement should mark the end of a long campaign for farmers to be supported in protecting this precious national resource. In recent years we have argued the case for a commitment to soil health in the halls of Westminster, on the stage of farming conferences and throughout the farming press, so this is a substantial step forward.

A structured focus on food security is also an incredibly welcome addition to the Bill. With the responsibility placed on farmers to deliver biodiversity, their role in feeding our nation is often taken for granted. Over half the food we eat is produced in the UK – be it your morning bowl of cereal or the meat and vegetables in your Sunday roast – and British produce provides a key component of our exports.

Regular monitoring will help both farmers and policymakers to react to a changing landscape, be it climate change and weather conditions affecting yields or consumer demands influencing supply. This also reflects the Bill’s move towards an integrated view of agriculture and the environment. Farmers and conservationists have both been frustrated by a history of what is produced in Britain’s countryside and the wildlife that same area supports being treated in isolation. Hopefully an understanding of the way both aspects go hand-in-hand will be reflected in future policy decisions.

Whilst a big step forward, there are ways this Bill could be bolder and braver. We are told that it will help farmers contribute to the government’s commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050. This is a little restrained and we would like to see farmers at the heart of the way forward.