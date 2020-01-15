With BPS entitlement values and greening payment rates set at largely similar levels to 2018, it should be business as usual for many farmers who received the subsidy in December 2019.

Farmers also received welcome news ahead of the new year as the Conservative government confirmed almost £3 billion of funding for 2020 to support farmers once the UK leaves the EU.

However, how many have sat back to consider the impact of the reducing BPS payment between now and the end of 2027?

According to the Rural Payments Agency, just under 85,000 BPS applications were submitted by the May 2019 deadline.

Although much will depend on the outcome of drawn-out Brexit discussions and also the imminent Agriculture Bill, it is expected that the BPS subsidy will be abolished in 2028.

The Agriculture Bill is predicted to be predominantly the same as the current draft presented to parliament last year, seeking to phase out direct payments under the current BPS scheme between now the end of 2027.

Using Fisher German’s own calculation tool and a 150-hectare farm as an example, the annual BPS payments are likely to reduce something like this over time: