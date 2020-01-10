But we are looking at this the wrong way?

January should be seen as a huge opportunity to set the record straight, hold our heads high and shout about the positives of livestock farming in the UK. More eyes are on us than normal so let’s showcase what we do and how well we do it to keep this country eating a healthy, balanced diet.

Recent research from AHDB showed farmers are, by far, the most trusted link in the food supply chain, (71 per cent of consumers agree) with only six per cent disagreeing with the sentiment.

Sixty-two per cent of people feel positive about British agriculture, with only five per cent of people negative towards it.

This is what our industry should be taking heart from and look towards the new year positively – not feeling under siege from the tiny minority of the population who cut out all animal products from their lives.

In the last year, 98 per cent of UK households bought red meat, while 99.8 per cent bought a dairy product.

This is a higher number of households than bought loo roll! Our work with Kantar also reveals 78 per cent of food consumption decisions are based on taste and enjoyment, something both red meat and dairy offer in spades.

Throughout this month, and the next, and the next, AHDB will continue to use social media to push positive messages about our meat and dairy sectors, supported by advertorials in high-profile titles, and working behind the scenes with social media influencers like Spencer Matthews, who had more than 5 million views on the recipe videos he did for AHDB before Christmas.

Spencer may not immediately resonate with the farming community, but he does with the audience we want to reach, those potentially being swayed by the non-evidence-based arguments against eating meat and dairy. Alongside this, our high-profile advertising, like the pork TV campaign this month, will have nutrition messaging running through it to help set the record straight.

Disrupt the rhetoric

We have a great story to tell. We need to disrupt the rhetoric, like we did with the award-winning Department of Dairy Related Scrumptious Affairs dairy campaign, in partnership with DairyUK, reducing those in our target audience of young parents planning to switch to dairy alternatives by 14 per cent.

Beef and lamb produced in the UK needs few additional inputs. More than 90 per cent of the nutritional needs of cattle and sheep are met by grass or conserved sileage. Despite what others would say, we contribute only about three per cent of carbon emissions in the UK.

We also need better understanding that grazing livestock make best use of up to 60 per cent of UK agricultural land that cannot easily (or at all) be used to grow anything else for human consumption. Without it, we would be forced to import much more to feed the growing population.