Established through the collaboration of experienced bankers, farmers, and technology experts, Oxbury – based in Chester – will provide farmers and growers with a bespoke range of competitive lending and savings products. These will help producers to manage their input costs and grow their businesses at a crucial time for UK agriculture.

Critically, services will be offered through the bank’s founding distributor partners: Hutchinsons, Frontier Agriculture, Mole Valley Farmers and KW, part of AB Agri.

“There is no other UK-based bank focussing its thinking, expertise and empathy solely on the agricultural market and the needs of British farmers,” explains managing director and co-founder, Nick Evans.

“Oxbury’s founding team and investors are farmers and market leading agri-business companies that know the importance of farmers to the UK economy and rural communities. It is founded by the industry for the industry and is designed to work in partnership with long-established agri-businesses that farmers know and trust.”

The bank’s core product is Oxbury Farm Credit, which will provide a flexible, convenient and financially competitive alternative for farmers to a bank overdraft or trade finance. Initially, this will be available to medium-to-large arable or dairy farmers who are current customers of the distributor partners.

Further expansion across agricultural sectors and with more distribution partners will take place over the coming months and years. Longer term loans will also be available to drive investment in the productivity and sustainability of UK farming.

“We know from our close and long-standing partnerships with our customers that Oxbury’s relationship-based approach to its customers matches our own approach and values,” says David Hutchinson, CEO of HL Hutchinson.