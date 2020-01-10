Prospect Farm will provide the new tenants with a rare business opportunity in a renowned dairy farming area. This ring-fenced farm offers extensive outbuildings, 239 cubicles, a Fullwood 12/12 milking parlour, loose housing and crop storage together with 3-bedroom detached bungalow. The land in the main is a mixture of temporary and permanent grassland, with the majority of land capable of being ploughed and is split into 24 separate fields. A further estimated 65 acres of land at Allerby is available on an annual grazing licence by separate negotiation.

Prospect Farm is being let under a long-term 10-year, Farm Business Tenancy (FBT), which will commence on 1st April 2020 and expire on the 31st March 2030.

On launching the details of this Dairy Farm FBT, Thomas Armstrong, Director and Chartered Surveyor of H&H Land & Estates said:

“This is a good-sized, high-quality dairy farm offering tremendous scope with high-quality grazing. Farms such as this coming onto the open market for a long term FTB are increasingly few and far between and as such we are expecting considerable interest.”

More specifically, the farm includes loose housing and cubicles, bulk tank room, milking parlour, two covered collecting yards, indoor feed areas, cubicle shed, extensive concrete yard, two 3-ring slurry towers, two external feed stores, lean-to general purpose shed, loose housing, crop store, dutch barn, loose housings, two metal cake towers, hardcore standing and silage pit.

Included in the letting are 90.63 of Non-SDA Basic Payment Scheme Entitlements, which will be transferred to the successful Tenant at no extra cost for the period of the tenancy.

Tender offers, together with all supporting documents, are to be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked ‘Prospect Farm Tender’ to H&H Land & Estates Limited, Borderway, Rosehill, Carlisle, CA1 2RS, no later than 12.00 noon Wednesday 19th February 2020.

All tenders should be submitted on the correct form available from H&H Land & Estates. In addition, prospective Tenants are advised to make their interest in the additional land at the tender submission stage.