A combination of overheated land prices and cripplingly short-term rental agreements is preventing sustainable routes for new entrants and progressive farmers.

TFA Chief Executive, George Dunn, said

“We have known for some time that an extremely benign taxation framework surrounding agricultural land has fuelled the rise in land prices. At the same time, there is no incentive to encourage landlords to offer long-term farm tenancies. Almost half the current value of farmland has been added over the past 10 years, whilst the average length of term on farm business tenancies has been around four years or less”.

“Successive Chancellors of the Exchequer have shied away from using their fiscal levers to influence the market in agricultural land to encourage more long-term thinking. We hope that in the context of building a successful agricultural industry post Brexit, that Chancellor Javid will take a different approach when he delivers his budget, expected next month,” said Mr Dunn.

The TFA’s proposals for tax changes include the following: