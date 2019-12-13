All the birds are being humanely culled and we have put in place a 1km restriction zone around the infected farm to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

The advice from Public Health England PHE is that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency has made clear that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers. Thoroughly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss, said:

Low Pathogenic Avian flu has been confirmed on a commercial chicken farm in Suffolk. Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading and 27,000 poultry at the farm will be culled.

Bird keepers should remain alert for any signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.

We are urgently looking for any evidence of disease spread associated with this strain to control and eliminate it.

Dr Gavin Dabrera, Public Health Consultant, Public Health England, said:

Avian flu (often called bird flu) is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

As a precaution, we are offering public health advice and antivirals to those who had contact with the affected birds, as is standard practice.

A detailed investigation is in progress to determine the most likely source of this outbreak.

About

Low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) is a less serious strain of H5 avian influenza. It can cause mild breathing problems, but affected birds will not always show clear signs of infection. The last confirmed case of LPAI in the UK was in Dunfermline in January 2016.

The restrictions in place mean that all premises with poultry and/or captive birds within the zones will span 1km.