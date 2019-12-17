As Scotland gets set to host the COP26 event next year in Glasgow, NFU Scotland has marked climate change as one of its top priorities for 2020 as it looks to work with farmers, crofters and the government to create and implement workable climate change policies.

With legislation now in place in Scotland to achieve challenging reductions in emissions, NFUS is gearing up to enable all farmers and crofters to make a positive contribution to these goals.

It is imperative that any mitigations and policies put in place are supported by scientific evidence and consider the impacts on the long-term sustainability of farming and food production in Scotland. Scotland’s farmers and crofters need to be part of the solution, not the scapegoats.

NFU Scotland have recently appointed Ruth Taylor as Climate Change Policy Manager, showing the Union’s commitment to prioritising climate change and demonstrating that agriculture is part of the solution to climate change. Ruth has recently returned from COP25 in Madrid and will lead industry preparations for COP26 in Glasgow next year.

This appointment is on top of the Union’s work with the Farming for 1.5 degrees project as well as the ongoing partnership with Scottish Environment, Food and Agriculture Research Institutes (SEFARI).

As part of the Farming for 1.5 degrees project, NFU Scotland has been working with Nourish Scotland to answer the question: ‘How can we secure a bright future for our food, farming and land use sectors which is compatible with a climate neutral Scotland?’

The project will propose measures for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while continuing to produce high quality food. It will produce a consensus report which will set a road map for action; develop templates for action at individual business level; identify necessary areas of funding and legislation, and gaps in existing knowledge. The co-chairs of the group, former NFUS President Nigel Miller and Mike Robinson, Chief Executive Royal Scottish Geographical Society will present a paper at the Union’s conference and AGM in Glasgow on Thursday 6 February 2020.