This is the stark warning from the Association of Drainage Authorities (ADA), the representative body for drainage, water level and flood-risk management authorities, stating that many farms were effectively sacrificed during the recent floods in South Yorkshire and the East Midlands. It also calls for the need for suitable infrastructure to help release stored flood water back into rivers after the peak flow has passed.

Thousands of hectares of productive farmland were submerged during the recent flooding events, in doing so helping to save homes and protect people, their property and the environment. This is not, however, an unprecedented incident, and calls for organised, controlled farmland flooding measures, with proper rewards to compensate landowners prepared to offer up their land for public benefit, are now gaining momentum.

“ADA has long-recognised the important role of the farmer and landowner in managing water-levels both at times of flooding and also during drought periods,” says Innes Thomson, ADA chief executive.

“We need to discuss the controlled storage of water on farmland for wider public benefit, and ensure the right incentives are in place. Crucially, local Internal Drainage Boards (IDBs) can play a significant role in assisting on how farmland can be used to trap, store and evacuate flood water.”

Importantly, adequate infrastructure must be in place to enable water to be evacuated post-event. This may mean adapting IDB and other pumping stations, creating hard standing to install temporary pumps, or installing flap valves to control the release of water.

“This infrastructure is critical and in our lowland areas could be reasonably operated and maintained by local IDBs,” adds Mr Thomson.

This must be a priority for the new government, in co-operation with the Environment Agency and other authorities, says ADA.