High nature value (HNV) farmlands use low-intensity farming systems and are rich in natural and semi-natural vegetation which support species and habitats of important conservation value.

However, the extent and condition of HNV farmlands has been declining globally due to agricultural expansion and intensification, and abandonment of farming practices, leading to an erosion of their natural, social and cultural heritage.

In the paper, the scientists – including agricultural ecology expert Professor Davy McCracken from Scotland’s Rural College – looked at a range of future scenarios for HNV farmlands, and the related management options and expected socioecological outcomes for each.

More than 30 per cent of all agricultural land in the European Union is considered to be HNV farmland, and recognition of the importance of HNV systems dates back to the 1990s.

Similar farmlands supporting high natural, social and cultural values also exist in many rural areas worldwide, including the satoyama landscapes in Japan, farming systems in the Western Ghats region of India, and the Hani rice terraced landscapes in southern China.

In addition to providing humans with food and fibre, these areas support biodiversity conservation and deliver a wide range of vital public services such as managing flood risk, protecting soils from erosion, reducing wildfire risks or having cultural value.