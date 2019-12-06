Bees play a vital role in our daily lives. Not many of us know how big of a difference can they make in a world endangered by pollution, fast economy and bad management. In that spirit, we decided it’s time to make a wakeup- call and start acting.

We found the easy and fast way to do that for a friendly environment.

Save 100 bees for 1 dollar. How can that be possible, you may wonder.

Well, with a perfectly intergrated communication plan and a simple management process, we endorse the protection of bee families, facilitating the access of beekeepers to hives, thus stimulating the production of best quality honey.

Donating 200,000 hives to 100 affected countries with a simple click we target an audience of two billion bees that could save the entire planet.

That means we encourage state-of-the-art technology and we stimulate the protection of bee families.