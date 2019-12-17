After months of uncertainty, stagnation and frustrating weather, a new Parliament may at last start to provide much needed direction to farmers, says Mike Holland, secretary and adviser to the Agricultural Law Association (ALA).

“Since the EU referendum in 2016 policy efforts have been redirected towards sustainability, environmental practices and increased productivity in farming,” he explains. “We hope that under the re-elected Conservative Government we will soon begin to receive details of proposed legislation to which we can contribute and liaise on with DEFRA.”

The rural sector has had significant input into the Government’s emerging policy and legislative framework on farming, environment and trade; including the Health and Harmony consultation, the 25-year Environment Plan, integrating natural capital and ELMs, adds Mr Holland. “The hope is that a prompt Queen’s Speech will start to cement the direction of policy as soon as possible.”

So what can farmers expect now?

Before the General Election was called new policy was being directed at increasing biodiversity, minimising and offsetting farming’s environmental impacts, as well as creating clean air and water and enabling the transition away from direct payments.