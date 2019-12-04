Leading rural property consultancy Fisher German has found the Council Tax bands, particularly on houses associated with mixed use developments, such as farms, fisheries and rural business parks, can often be overvalued.

The owners and occupiers of these properties often have no idea they are overpaying in tax to their Local Authority – and they can claim it back.

Stephen Buckingham, an expert in rural valuation at Fisher German, said the company had discovered that the issue was surprisingly common across the country.

He said:

“The banding system for Council Tax is quite out-dated – essentially, properties are assigned a band based on what their property was worth in 1991.

“Of course, this can lead to some widely inaccurate valuations that local authorities have not had the capacity to check or update. However, Fisher German is able to check properties to see if they are in an unfairly-high band with a few simple questions.

“If we find evidence that a property has been overvalued, we will take this to the Valuation Office Agency (VOA), who will then send their findings to the Local Authority who will calculate the difference and refund the person named on the account.

“This saving is then backdated to whenever the occupier moved in. For example, a band reduction from G to F, backdated to April 1993, could mean a refund of around £6,000.